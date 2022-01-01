Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • OLIVETTI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1965 - 1998

  • Air France Klm  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MASSY 1998 - 2007

Parcours militaire

  • Ba 107

     -  Velizy

    Service National au CTAA

    1967 - 1968

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean-Michel DEDIEU

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1948 (74 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, 3 enfants, 9 petits enfants.

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages