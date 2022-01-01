Jean-Michel FONTAINE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Leigne sur usseau 1975 - 1978
Ecole Maurice Bedel (Usseau)- Usseau 1978 - 1980
Ecole Pierre Sureau (Velleches)- Velleches
Monsieur et Madame Sureau ont eu un rôle déterminant dans la façon dont j'ai pu bâtir ma personnalité. Ce sont deux êtres exceptionnels qui me manquent...1980 - 1983
Collège Maurice Bedel- Saint gervais les trois clochers 1983 - 1986
Collège George Sand- Chatellerault 1986 - 1987
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Chatellerault 1987 - 1989
YOSEMITE HIGH SCHOOL- Oakhurst 1989 - 1990
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Chatellerault 1990 - 1991
Lycée Descartes- Tours 1991 - 1992
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Grenoble- Grenoble 1992 - 1995
Upjv - Dess Sim- Amiens 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
Hewlett Packard - Chef de produit (Marketing)- GRENOBLE 1995 - 1998
ASCOM HPF - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Bonneville 1999 - 2001
SWISSVOICE - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Bonneville 2001 - 2002
Personal Marketing Consulting - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Geneve 2005 - 2006
Virtua - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Aubonne 2006 - 2016
Comtogether - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Gland 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Michel FONTAINE
Vit à :
ROLLE, Suisse
Né le :
1 mars 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Directeur Marketing, comtoGether (Suisse)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
