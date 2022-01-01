Jean Michel FRANTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Vauban- Strasbourg 1962 - 1969
Parcours club
-
Scouts De France Saint Maurice Strasbourg- Strasbourg
Troupe de Saint Maurice1964 - 1970
-
ASPTT- Strasbourg 1966 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CRAV- Strasbourg 1970 - 2015
Parcours militaire
-
27ieme Regiment D'infanterie- Dijon 1973 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Michel FRANTZ
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
26 févr. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité
Profession :
Employé
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean Michel FRANTZ a ajouté Crav Alsace Moselle à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean Michel FRANTZ a ajouté CRAV à son parcours professionnel
-
Jean Michel FRANTZ a ajouté Scouts De France Saint Maurice Strasbourg à son parcours sportif