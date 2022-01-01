Jean Michel GUYON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE LAMARTINE- Toulouse 1965 - 1968
ECOLE PAUL DOTTIN- Toulouse 1969 - 1974
Collège Bellefontaine- Toulouse 1975 - 1979
Lycée Professionnel Privé Myriam- Toulouse 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
Ets Pujos (Transports) - AGENT DE QUAI ET CHAUFFEUR (Production)- Toulouse
DE JANVIER 1981 A MARS 19821981 - 1982
ETS LACROIX RUGGIERI- Sainte foy de peyrolieres 1983 - 2022
Manpower - TRAVAIL CHEZ RENIX,SOGENET,BRIKER (Production)- TOULOUSE
DE mai 1983 A DECEMBRE 19831983 - 1984
Safir S.a - ISOLATION ET POSE PLACO (Production)- Saint lys
DE JANVIER 1984 A MARS 19841984 - 1984
Etienne Lacroix Tous Artifices Sa- Muret 1984 - 1992
ETS RUGGIERI- Sainte foy de peyrolieres 1992 - 2022
T.a.c Toulouse Artifice Création - ARTIFICIER- Capens 2002 - 2012
Parcours militaire
CASERNE CARNOT - Magasinier- Chalon sur saone
magasinier1982 - 1983
151 ème Ri- Metz
QUARTIER DESVALLIERES :1982 - 1982
708e Ctse- Chalon sur saone
CASERNE CARNOT : magasinier a l'ordinaire puis chauffeur infirmerie1982 - 1983
Parcours associatif
SECOURISTE NATIONAL- Saint lys
adpc et pompier1983 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Michel GUYON
-
NÃ© le :
19 avril 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, vous pensez me connaître alors n 'hesitez pas a me contacter
Profession :
A travaille dans l'artifice
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Burkina Faso - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Gabon - Italie - Maroc - Portugal - Russie - Suisse - Oman - Tunisie - TurkmÃ©nistan - Turquie
Australie - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde - ThaÃ¯lande
