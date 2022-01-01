Jean-Michel LOPEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY- Lyon 1969 - 1974
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Macon 1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Albert Thomas- Roanne 1978 - 1980
-
Lycée Carnot- Roanne 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Albert Thomas- Roanne 1981 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Michel LOPEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SAINTE COLOMBE SUR GAND, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 aoÃ»t 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants et dans l'attente de retrouver ma classe de terminale A4 de 1982
Profession :
Educateur spÃ©cialisÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde
-
Jean-Michel LOPEZ a reconnu Laurence ELGAIRE sur la photo 1ère
-
Jean-Michel LOPEZ a reconnu Milko VALLANO sur la photo 1ère
-
Jean-Michel LOPEZ a reconnu Jean-Michel LOPEZ sur la photo terminale A4
-
Jean-Michel LOPEZ a reconnu Jean-Michel LOPEZ sur la photo 1ère