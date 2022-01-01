Jean-Michel LOPEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES GRILLONS- Lyon 1975 - 1978
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE VOURLES- Vourles 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole Primaire (Echalas)- Echalas 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Notre-dame- Givors 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Lyon 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1988 - 1989
-
Institut Privé Pitiot- Lyon
1ere et Terminal G21989 - 1991
-
CRESPA- Lyon
BTS compta gestion + DECF + DESCF1991 - 1996
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon
plus jouÃ© au tarot qu autre chose1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
CABINET RUDLOFF ET GOUDARD - Stagiaire- Villeurbanne 1992 - 1994
-
Optim Conseil - ASSISTANT DE CABINET (ComptabilitÃ©)- Villeurbanne 1998 - 2000
-
LSVI DAF TRUCKS - Responsable comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Lyon 2001 - 2002
-
CAMPING CAR ROAD - Directeur administratif et financier (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Lyon 2002 - 2004
-
AUTO ECOLE MARIETTON - Responsable administratif et financier (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Lyon 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
5eme Ghl- Corbas
2 mois Ã la compta + 7 mois au service administratif (vaguemestre avec ma P4)1996 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Michel LOPEZ
-
Vit Ã :
MESSIMY, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 mars 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me connaissez, de près ou de loin, n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message c'est gratuit !!!
Profession :
Responsable Adm Financier et RH
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
