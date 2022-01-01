Jean-Michel MONTCHANIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Meilleray 1953 - 1961
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL- Villiers saint georges 1962 - 1966
-
CLUB DE FOOT- La ferte gaucher
joueur1967 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
18eme Regiment D'instruction Des Transmissions- Epinal 1966 - 1966
-
28° Rit- Nice
stage operateur radio- foot - cross1966 - 1966
-
Otan-43 B.transmission- Fontainebleau
caporal - 1.classe - foot avec le regiment le mercredi - foot le samedi en corpo fontainebleau avon1966 - 1967
-
43rt- Nancy
sergent - caporal-chef1967 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
Villeroy Et Bock - Fabrique sanitaire (Production)- La ferte gaucher 1967 - 1977
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Michel MONTCHANIN
-
Vit à :
VITRY-SUR-SEINE, France
-
Né le :
7 mars 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
