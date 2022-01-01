RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à BordeauxLe résultat du brevet à Bordeaux Le résultat du BTS à Bordeaux
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée De Grand Air- Arcachon 1971 - 1976
Faculte Medecine Bordeaux 2- Bordeaux 1976 - 1982
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Noel GAILLARD
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
Né le :
31 août 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Jean-Noel GAILLARD a ajouté Faculte Medecine Bordeaux 2 à son parcours scolaire
Jean-Noel GAILLARD a ajouté Lycée De Grand Air à son parcours scolaire