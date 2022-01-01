Jean Paul BORELLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Notre-dame De France- Le puy en velay 1962 - 1968
-
Lycée Privé Anne Marie Martel- Le puy en velay 1968 - 1970
Parcours club
-
FC SAINT GERMAIN LAPRADE- Saint germain laprade 1970 - 2011
-
DISTRICT DE FOOTBALL- Le puy en velay 2012 - 2018
Parcours militaire
-
612 Cie Intendance- Buhl (tubingen)
SERGENT1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
MULTITRANSPORTS - Chef comptable- Le puy en velay 1971 - 1991
-
MULTITRANSPORTS - Responsable ressources humaines- Le puy en velay 1992 - 2007
-
Retraité - RETRAITE- France 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Paul BORELLY
-
Vit à :
SAINT GERMAIN LAPRADE, France
-
Né en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RETRAITE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2