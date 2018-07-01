Jean-Philippe BAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
Gem St-mandrier- Toulon
Apprenti mÃ©canicien C.A.P de mÃ©canicien ajusteur Cours de B.P 3 Ã©me compagnie B - tribord du 03/74 au 02/751974 - 1975
Cean Rochefort- Rochefort
Cours de MÃ©caÃ©, B.E SÃ©rie 235 du 02/75 au 07/751975 - 1975
Flotille 32f- Lanveoc
MÃ©canicien piste Patron d' appareil1975 - 1977
Cean Rochefort- Rochefort
Cours de MÃ©caÃ©, B.A.T SÃ©rie 256 du 09/77 au 02/781977 - 1978
Flotille 32f- Lanveoc
MÃ©canicien en visite du 2Ã¨me degrÃ¨s Piste Patron d' appareil1978 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Philippe BAR
Vit Ã :
CAMBRAI, France
NÃ© le :
9 juin 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
Profession :
Au 1 juillet 2018
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
