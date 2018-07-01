Jean-Philippe BAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours militaire

  • Gem St-mandrier

     -  Toulon

    Apprenti mÃ©canicien C.A.P de mÃ©canicien ajusteur Cours de B.P 3 Ã©me compagnie B - tribord du 03/74 au 02/75

    1974 - 1975

  • Cean Rochefort

     -  Rochefort

    Cours de MÃ©caÃ©, B.E SÃ©rie 235 du 02/75 au 07/75

    1975 - 1975

  • Flotille 32f

     -  Lanveoc

    MÃ©canicien piste Patron d' appareil

    1975 - 1977

  • Cean Rochefort

     -  Rochefort

    Cours de MÃ©caÃ©, B.A.T SÃ©rie 256 du 09/77 au 02/78

    1977 - 1978

  • Flotille 32f

     -  Lanveoc

    MÃ©canicien en visite du 2Ã¨me degrÃ¨s Piste Patron d' appareil

    1978 - 1981

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean-Philippe BAR

  • Vit Ã  :

    CAMBRAI, France

  • NÃ© le :

    9 juin 1958 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour

  • Profession :

    Au 1 juillet 2018

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :