Parcours
Parcours club
-
JUDO CLUB DE STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 1973 - 1983
-
Handball Club Lingolsheim- Lingolsheim 1990 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU CONSEIL DES QUINZE- Strasbourg 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Vauban- Strasbourg 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Paul Wernert- Achenheim 1979 - 1982
-
LEP RUE DES RENARDS- Strasbourg 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Schoch- Strasbourg 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée René Cassin- Strasbourg 1984 - 1986
Parcours militaire
-
19ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Villingen 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
JANZ TOSHIBA - Vendeur de photocopieur (Commercial)- Illkirch graffenstaden 1988 - 1992
-
EDITIONS QUO VADIS - Commercial (Commercial)- Carquefou 1992 - 2002
-
Ets Lemba - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Bischheim 2002 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Philippe BASLER
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseil indépendant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
