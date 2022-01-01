Jean-Philippe COSTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FLORNOY- Bordeaux 1972 - 1977
-
COLLEGE LA GLACIERE- Merignac 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Saint-seurin- Bordeaux 1978 - 1982
-
LA RUCHE- Bordeaux 1982 - 1984
Parcours militaire
-
20e Ra- Poitiers
3° Batterie1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Chr Tripode- Bordeaux 1986 - 1986
-
Start Informatique- Canejan 1986 - 1991
-
PBC- Landerneau 1991 - 1999
-
SCSG- Carnoux en provence 1999 - 2000
-
VIDALIS- Merignac 2000 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Philippe COSTE
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Philippe COSTE a reconnu Jean-Philippe COSTE sur la photo CM2 1976/1977