Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Saint sebastien sur loire 1978 - 1983
Collège Les Savarières- Saint sebastien sur loire 1983 - 1987
Lycée Des Bourdonnières- Nantes 1987 - 1990
Lycée Clemenceau- Nantes 1990 - 1993
ECOLE CENTRALE DE LYON- Ecully 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1996 - 1998
Unisabi - Masterfoods - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint denis de l'hotel 1998 - 2001
GROUPECO - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Fleury les aubrais 2001 - 2003
Système U - Informaticien (Informatique)- CARQUEFOU 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Philippe LE GUILLOU
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE, France
Né le :
27 janv. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU !!
Profession :
Ingénieur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2