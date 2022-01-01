Jean-Philippe VINCENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-bruno- Entre deux guiers 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Chambery 1998 - 2000
-
Cfa De L'erier- La motte servolex 2000 - 2002
-
Infa Lyon- Lyon 2017 - 2018
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Philippe VINCENT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PIERRE-D'ENTREMONT, France
-
NÃ© en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean-Philippe VINCENT a ajoutÃ© Infa Lyon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Philippe VINCENT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Louis Armand Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Philippe VINCENT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 9 février