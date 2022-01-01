RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bailly-Romainvilliers
Jean Pierre DELMOULY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (75013)- Paris 1951 - 1955
-
Collège Jean Jaures- Vitry sur seine 1956 - 1963
Parcours militaire
-
Landau En Allemagne- Landau 1964 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
PANHARD ET LEVASSOR- Paris 1967 - 1969
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1969 - 1973
-
FORBO MURS- Croissy beaubourg 1974 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Golf Disneyland Paris- Magny le hongre 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre DELMOULY
-
Vit Ã :
BAILLY ROMAINVILLIERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 mars 1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut et fraternite
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Italie - Kosovo - Luxembourg - MacÃ©doine - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - Suisse - Turquie
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Jean Pierre DELMOULY sur la photo le boulot
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Jean Pierre DELMOULY sur la photo ?
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Jean Pierre DELMOULY sur la photo 7 eme
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Jean Pierre DELMOULY sur la photo 8 eme
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Alain LE GARREC sur la photo colonie de vacances SNCF
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Jean Pierre DELMOULY sur la photo colonie de vacances SNCF
-
Jean Pierre DELMOULY a reconnu Jean Pierre DELMOULY sur la photo 5è