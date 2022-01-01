RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Rouen
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE NIBELLE- Rouen 1959 - 1962
-
ECOLE MICHELET- Rouen 1962 - 1967
-
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Rouen 1963 - 1968
-
Lycée Fontenelle- Rouen 1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Professionnel Colbert- Le petit quevilly 1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Carnaud Emballage- Le grand quevilly 1974 - maintenant
-
CARNAUD METAL BOX- Petit couronne 1974 - maintenant
-
Carnaud Metalbox- Le grand quevilly 1974 - maintenant
-
CARNAUDMETALBOX- Le grand quevilly 1974 - 2008
-
Jj Carnaud & Forges De Basse Indre- Le grand quevilly 1974 - maintenant
-
CROWN EMBALLAGES - Technicien d'atelier (Autre)- Le grand quevilly 1974 - maintenant
-
CROWN CORK- Le grand quevilly 1974 - maintenant
-
CROWN SPECIALITY PACKAGING- Rouen 1974 - maintenant
-
Crown Emballages France- Le grand quevilly 1974 - 2008
-
CARNAUD INDUSTRIES- Le grand quevilly 1974 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
4 Regiment De Hussard- Besancon 1976 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre GAILLARDON DREMAUX
-
Vit Ã :
ROUEN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut j'ai 56ans je suis mariée depuis 34ans j'ai 2 enfants CEDRIC 30ans et CORALIE 22ans et 2 petit fils Noah 5ans et Axel 3 ans. Je serai heureux de communiquer avec tous ceux qui ontpu me connaitre !!!
Profession :
Technicien d'atelier
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
