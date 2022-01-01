Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sagem  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  FOUGERES 1999 - 2001

  • MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC TELECOM  - Technicien informatique (SSI Econocom) (Informatique)

     -  Etrelles 2001 - 2002

  • France Télécom  - Informaticien (Ste service) (Informatique)

     -  RENNES 2003 - 2003

  • Psa - Peugeot Citroën  - Informaticien (Autre)

     -  CHARTRES DE BRETAGNE 2003 - 2004

  • GROUPE LA MERE POULARD  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le mont saint michel 2007 - 2007

  • TRSB  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Client Groupe Carrefour (LCM Le Rheu)

    2007 - 2009

  • ESPACIL HABITAT

     -  Rennes 2010 - 2010

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jean-Pierre GENSON

  • Vit à :

    MONTOURS, France

  • Né le :

    21 juin 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    Je rêve d'y aller :