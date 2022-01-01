RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle aux Portes du Coglais
Jean-Pierre GENSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Angèle Vannier- Saint brice en cogles 1986 - 1988
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers D'ille Et Vilaine- Saint malo 1990 - 1991
-
ST JOSEPH- Fougeres 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Sagem - Informaticien (Informatique)- FOUGERES 1999 - 2001
-
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC TELECOM - Technicien informatique (SSI Econocom) (Informatique)- Etrelles 2001 - 2002
-
France Télécom - Informaticien (Ste service) (Informatique)- RENNES 2003 - 2003
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Informaticien (Autre)- CHARTRES DE BRETAGNE 2003 - 2004
-
GROUPE LA MERE POULARD - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Le mont saint michel 2007 - 2007
-
TRSB - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Paris
Client Groupe Carrefour (LCM Le Rheu)2007 - 2009
-
ESPACIL HABITAT- Rennes 2010 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Pierre GENSON
-
Vit à :
MONTOURS, France
-
Né le :
21 juin 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible