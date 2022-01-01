Jean Pierre HERVIOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN AICARD- La garde 1969 - 1974
-
Lycée Dumont D'urville- Toulon 1974 - 1978
-
IUT DE TOULON ET DU VAR- La garde 1978 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre HERVIOU
-
Vit Ã :
AYRON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
