Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CHAUMONT- Gouvieux 1962 - 1970
CES DE GOUVIEUX- Gouvieux 1970 - 1975
LEP LAVERSINE- Saint maximin
BEP MECANICIEN MONTEUR - CAP TOURNEUR - CAP FRAISEUR - PROFESSEURS MESSIEURS CLESSE et JULE - CREATION D'UN SYSTEME PNEUMATIQUE ET AUTOMATIQUE POUR OUVRIR OU FERMER LA GRANDE PORTE DES ATELIERS DE LA MECANIQUE GENERALE1975 - 1978
Parcours militaire
GROUPE ECOLES DES MECANICENS- Saint mandrier sur mer 1979 - 1979
GROUPE ECOLES DES MECANICENS- Saint mandrier sur mer 1984 - 1984
Groupe Ecoles Energies Mecanicens (Geem)- Saint mandrier sur mer 1989 - 1989
GROUPE ECOLES ENERGIES DES MECANICENS- Saint mandrier sur mer 1990 - 1991
CIN SAINT MANDRIER- Toulon
CENTRE D'INSTRUCTION NAVAL NORD SAINT MANDRIER2009 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Pierre LEDUC
Vit Ã :
TOULON, France
NÃ© en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - Bangladesh - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Cameroun - Canada - Chili - Chine - Colombie - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Fidji - France - Gabon - GrÃ¨ce - Guyana - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irak - Irlande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Jordanie - Liban - Malaisie - Maroc - Mauritanie - NigÃ©ria - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Qatar - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Sri Lanka - Oman - ThaÃ¯lande - Togo - Tunisie - Turquie - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam
