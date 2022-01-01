Jean-Pierre LEDUC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CHAUMONT

     -  Gouvieux 1962 - 1970

  • CES DE GOUVIEUX

     -  Gouvieux 1970 - 1975

  • LEP LAVERSINE

     -  Saint maximin

    BEP MECANICIEN MONTEUR - CAP TOURNEUR - CAP FRAISEUR - PROFESSEURS MESSIEURS CLESSE et JULE - CREATION D'UN SYSTEME PNEUMATIQUE ET AUTOMATIQUE POUR OUVRIR OU FERMER LA GRANDE PORTE DES ATELIERS DE LA MECANIQUE GENERALE

    1975 - 1978

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean-Pierre LEDUC

  • Vit Ã  :

    TOULON, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1959 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :