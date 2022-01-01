Jean Pierre MANSION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Choiseul- Tours
bac f7 biochimie en 721969 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoire Soret - Technicien (Technique)- Vendome 1973 - 1975
-
Laboratoire Licha - Technicien (Technique)- Meudon la foret 1975 - 1991
-
Laboratoire Du Bois De Verrieres Selafa Bio Cp - Technicien (Technique)- Antony 1994 - 2014
-
NOVESCIA- Paris 2008 - 2010
-
GIE NOVESCIA- Paris 2010 - 2014
Parcours club
-
Cnav- Chatenay malabry
retraite2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre MANSION
-
Vit Ã :
CHATENAY MALABRY, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 mai 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie 1 enfant
Profession :
Technicien de laboratoire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Lituanie - Maroc - Mexique - Pays-Bas - Pologne - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Russie - Serbie - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
