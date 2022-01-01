Jean Pierre VOUILLARMET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Paul Valery- Paris 1963 - 1966
-
-
Université Assas-fac De Droit- Paris 1966 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre VOUILLARMET
-
Vit Ã :
LE PERREUX SUR MARNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1947 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité
Profession :
Juriste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
