Jean RATEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Rocade (Neufchatel En Bray)- Neufchatel en bray 1964 - 1969
-
Collège Albert Schweitzer- Neufchatel en bray 1969 - 1973
Parcours club
-
Amicale Neufchâtel Handball- Neufchatel en bray 1975 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
61ème Regiment D'artillerie- Morhange 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
GPN - Technicien (Production)- Le grand quevilly 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean RATEL
-
Vit à :
LE GRAND QUEVILLY, France
-
Né le :
13 avril 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean RATEL a reconnu Franck ELIE sur la photo CM2
-
Jean RATEL a reconnu Claude GORLIER sur la photo CM2
-
Jean RATEL a reconnu Fabienne TAULE BONNAIRE (BONNAIRE) sur la photo CM2
-
Jean RATEL a reconnu Patricia NEVEU (THOMAS) sur la photo CM2
-
Jean RATEL a reconnu Edith PETIT sur la photo CM2
-
Jean RATEL a reconnu Patricia NEVEUX sur la photo CM2