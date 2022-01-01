RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Marseille ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans les Bouches-du-RhÃ´ne les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE ROUET- Marseille 1977 - 1979
-
ECOLE FLOTTE- Marseille
Pour ceux qui s'en souviennent...j'Ã©tais la plus part du temps le dernier de la classe !!1979 - 1985
-
Collège Adolphe Monticelli- Marseille
Vous souvenez vous de Mme Hirchmug (chef surveillante) ?...on rigolÃ© pas souvent avec elle !!1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Périer- Marseille
On Ã©tait une bande d'ami qui avait pour habitude de se retrouver soit au bar "Le Paradis" au "Saxo' ou bien au "Little Pub"1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
C.i.2g Immobilier - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Marseille
Acheteurs vendeurs l'immobilier Ã Marseille c'est sur w w w . ci2g . com2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET
-
Vit Ã :
MARSEILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
10 nov. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour ceux qui me connaissent, n'hésitez pas à me donner de vos nouvelles.
Profession :
Marchand de biens
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Christophe AMMIRATI sur la photo 1 ere G
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo 1 ere G
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo Seconde
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Olivier ROY sur la photo Seconde
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Christophe AMMIRATI sur la photo Seconde
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo 2sd10
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Olivier ROY sur la photo 2sd10
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo 6éme
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Corinne BRUSSIER sur la photo CE1
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Corinne BRUSSIER sur la photo CE2 - 1982
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo CE2 - 1982
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo CE1
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo CM1
-
Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET a reconnu Jean-sÃ©bastien GABET sur la photo CM2 -Mme Peronne