Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Marseille ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans les Bouches-du-RhÃ´ne les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Jean-SÃ©bastien GABET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE LE ROUET

     -  Marseille 1977 - 1979

  • ECOLE FLOTTE

     -  Marseille

    Pour ceux qui s'en souviennent...j'Ã©tais la plus part du temps le dernier de la classe !!

    1979 - 1985

  • Collège Adolphe Monticelli

     -  Marseille

    Vous souvenez vous de Mme Hirchmug (chef surveillante) ?...on rigolÃ© pas souvent avec elle !!

    1985 - 1989

  • Lycée Périer

     -  Marseille

    On Ã©tait une bande d'ami qui avait pour habitude de se retrouver soit au bar "Le Paradis" au "Saxo' ou bien au "Little Pub"

    1989 - 1992

Parcours entreprise

  • C.i.2g Immobilier  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Marseille

    Acheteurs vendeurs l'immobilier Ã  Marseille c'est sur w w w . ci2g . com

    2001 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Pour ceux qui me connaissent, n'hésitez pas à me donner de vos nouvelles.

  • Profession :

    Marchand de biens

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :