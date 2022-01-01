Jean TRÉTAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent)  - Technicien (Production)

     -  QUERQUEVILLE

    Test E10 N3, Contrôle entrée

    1979 - 1988

  • Alcatel Lucent  - Inspection Entrante, Service Export, Test intégration centraux téléphonique (Production)

     -  EU 1988 - 2014

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jean TRÉTAN

  • Vit à :

    YZENGREMER, France

  • Né le :

    10 avril 1955 (68 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien

    Loisirs

    Animaux

    Voyages

