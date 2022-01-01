Jean TRÉTAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - Technicien (Production)- QUERQUEVILLE
Test E10 N3, Contrôle entrée1979 - 1988
Alcatel Lucent - Inspection Entrante, Service Export, Test intégration centraux téléphonique (Production)- EU 1988 - 2014
Parcours club
ALBATROS CLUB- Friville escarbotin 2005 - 2006
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean TRÉTAN
Vit à :
YZENGREMER, France
Né le :
10 avril 1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien