  • Groupecyber(Ssii)  - IngÃ©nieur de Production (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2000 - 2000

  • CMG FRANCE  - IngÃ©nieur SystÃ¨mes Unix/Linux (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2003

  • FOCAL SYSTEMS  - IngÃ©nieur SystÃ¨mes Unix/Linux (Informatique)

     -  Lille 2003 - 2004

  • BANQUE ACCORD  - IngÃ©nieur SystÃ¨mes Unix/Linux puis Architecte Technique (Informatique)

     -  La madeleine 2004 - 2013

  • Gfi Informatique  - Architecte Technique (Informatique)

     -  LILLE 2013 - maintenant

    Jean-Yves LENHOF

    VIEUX CONDE, France

    3 mai 1975 (46 ans)

    Eternel Célibataire sans enfant, sur Vieux-Condé (59) j'aimerai bien avoir de vos nouvelles pour savoir ce que le destin a réservé à chacun de vous.

    IngÃ©nieur Informaticien

    cÃ©libataire

