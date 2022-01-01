Jean-Yves LENHOF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean De La Fontaine (Caumont)- Caumont 1981 - 1987
-
Collège Jean De La Varende - Autre- Bourg achard 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Marcel Sembat - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Sotteville les rouen 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Robert Schuman - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Le havre 1993 - 1994
-
Institut De Génie Informatique Et Industriel - Autre- Lens 1994 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Groupecyber(Ssii) - IngÃ©nieur de Production (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2000
-
CMG FRANCE - IngÃ©nieur SystÃ¨mes Unix/Linux (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2003
-
FOCAL SYSTEMS - IngÃ©nieur SystÃ¨mes Unix/Linux (Informatique)- Lille 2003 - 2004
-
BANQUE ACCORD - IngÃ©nieur SystÃ¨mes Unix/Linux puis Architecte Technique (Informatique)- La madeleine 2004 - 2013
-
Gfi Informatique - Architecte Technique (Informatique)- LILLE 2013 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Association "les Blongios, La Nature En Chantiers"- Lille 2003 - maintenant
-
Clx - Club Linux Nord Pas De Calais- Lille 2006 - maintenant
-
CLX- Lille 2006 - maintenant
-
Sport Joie Lille- Lille 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Yves LENHOF
-
Vit Ã :
VIEUX CONDE, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 mai 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Eternel Célibataire sans enfant, sur Vieux-Condé (59) j'aimerai bien avoir de vos nouvelles pour savoir ce que le destin a réservé à chacun de vous.
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Informaticien
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
