Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Perpignan 1950 - 1951
-
Collége Lycée François Arago- Perpignan 1958 - 1962
-
Lycee Berthelot- Toulouse 1962 - 1965
-
LYCEE BELLEVUE TOULOUSE- Bellevue 1964 - 1966
-
Universite Paul Sabatier - Faculte De Medecine. Toulouse- Toulouse 1967 - 1968
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jehan MARCHESI
-
Vit à :
AIX LES BAINS, France
-
Né le :
23 mars 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
