Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Dauphins (Villefranche Sur Cher)- Villefranche sur cher 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1996 - 2001
-
Lep Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay 2000 - 2004
-
Claude De Fr- Romorantin lanthenay 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
établissements Caillau- Romorantin lanthenay 2004 - 2006
-
Velecta Paramount- Romorantin lanthenay 2009 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennifer BRUNEAU
-
Vit à :
VILLEFRANCHE SUR CHER, France
-
Née le :
8 nov. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
