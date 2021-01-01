Jennifer DELECOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cofidis

     -  VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2006 - 2007

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable d'équipe

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    Je rêve d'y aller :