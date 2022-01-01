Jennifer HIPPERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Principale (Hombourg Budange)- Hombourg budange 1993 - 1996
-
Collège De La Foret- Kedange sur canner 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Hélène Boucher- Thionville 2000 - 2003
-
Faculté De Médecine (Université Henri Poincaré, Nancy 1)- Nancy 2003 - 2005
-
Iut Nancy Brabois - Le Montet (Nancy I)- Nancy 2005 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennifer HIPPERT
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jennifer HIPPERT a ajouté Iut Nancy Brabois - Le Montet (Nancy I) à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennifer HIPPERT a ajouté Faculté De Médecine (Université Henri Poincaré, Nancy 1) à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennifer HIPPERT a ajouté Lycée Hélène Boucher à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennifer HIPPERT a ajouté Ecole Principale (Hombourg Budange) à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennifer HIPPERT a ajouté Collège De La Foret à son parcours scolaire