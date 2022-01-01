Jennifer KELLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE OLIVIERS- Nice 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Saint-barthélemy- Nice 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Du Parc Impérial- Nice 1996 - 1999
-
BTS TOURISME LOISIRS LYCEE PAUL AUGIER- Nice 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Walt Disney World- Epcot Center- Orlando 2003 - 2005
-
PARFUMERIE FRAGONARD- Eze 2005 - 2006
-
Saint Regis- Bora bora 2006 - 2007
-
CARL GUSTAF - Employée (Autre)- Saint barthelemy 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennifer KELLY
-
Vit à :
SAINT BARTHÉLÉMY, Iles des Caraibes
-
Née en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Receptionniste
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible