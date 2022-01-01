RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Parthenay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Du Moulin à Vent- Ris orangis 1993 - 1995
-
ECOLE ST JOSEPH- Parthenay 1995 - 1998
-
Ecole Saint Exupery (Chatillon Sur Thouet)- Chatillon sur thouet 1998 - 2001
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay 2001 - 2004
-
Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Couldre- Parthenay 2004 - 2005
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 2005 - 2006
-
Lycée Privé Saint-joseph- Bressuire 2006 - maintenant
-
Lycée Saint-gabriel- Saint laurent sur sevre
1ère STG2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennifer MIGNET
-
Vit à :
PARTHENAY, France
-
Née le :
18 oct. 1990 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible