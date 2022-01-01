RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Béthune dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Jennyfer DELERIVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Liberté- Annezin 2002 - 2006
-
Lycée Andre Malreaux Bethune- Bethune
BEP secrétariat2007 - 2009
-
Lycée Andre Malreaux Bethune- Bethune
Bac STG Ressources Humaines2009 - 2011
-
Annexe Lycée André Malraux- Bethune
BTS communication2011 - 2013
-
CPMP- Lille
Prépa Orthophonie2013 - 2014
-
Lycée Louis Blaringhem- Bethune
BTS Assistant manager2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennyfer DELERIVE
-
Vit à :
BÉTHUNE, France
-
Née le :
5 mars 1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jennyfer DELERIVE a ajouté Lycée Louis Blaringhem à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennyfer DELERIVE a ajouté Cpmp à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennyfer DELERIVE a ajouté Annexe Lycée André Malraux à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennyfer DELERIVE a ajouté Lycée Andre Malreaux Bethune à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennyfer DELERIVE a ajouté Lycée Andre Malreaux Bethune à son parcours scolaire
-
Jennyfer DELERIVE a ajouté Collège Liberté à son parcours scolaire