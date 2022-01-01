Jeoffrey LESCURE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Le cailar 1996 - 2002
-
Institut Emmanuel D'alzon- Vestric et candiac 2002 - 2006
-
Lycée Alphonse Daudet- Nimes 2006 - 2007
-
Lycée Bertran De Born- Perigueux 2007 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jeoffrey LESCURE
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jeoffrey LESCURE a ajouté Lycée Bertran De Born à son parcours scolaire
-
Jeoffrey LESCURE a ajouté Lycée Alphonse Daudet à son parcours scolaire
-
Jeoffrey LESCURE a ajouté Institut Emmanuel D'alzon à son parcours scolaire
-
Jeoffrey LESCURE a ajouté ECOLE JEAN MACE à son parcours scolaire