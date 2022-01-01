Jérémy SLAVIK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Marguerite Léopold- Les pavillons sous bois 1978 - 1981
ECOLE MONCEAU- Les pavillons sous bois 1981 - 1986
Collège La Basoche- Les pavillons sous bois 1986 - 1990
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1990 - 1993
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1993 - 1996
Parcours club
SEP- Les pavillons sous bois 1984 - 1988
Stars Club Municipal De Neuilly Sur Marne (Scmnm)- Neuilly sur marne 1988 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
CINEXAGONE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2005
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jérémy SLAVIK
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai deux enfants.
Profession :
Chef de Projet MOA
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2