Jerome AUVRAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE BRUNO- Sourdeval
Elève1982 - 2007
-
Lycée Robert De Mortain- Mortain
Lycéen1990 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
GROUPEMENT GENDARMERIE CALVADOS- Caen 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministère De L'intérieur - Administratif (Administratif)- VERSAILLES 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome AUVRAY
-
Vit à :
PLAISIR, France
-
Né le :
1 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire