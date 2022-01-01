Jerome DANGREVILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Eloie)- Eloie 1976 - 1978
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Camon 1979 - 1984
Collège Jules Verne- Rivery 1984 - 1988
Lycée Delambre- Amiens 1988 - 1992
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Amiens 1992 - 1994
ESIG- Lille 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE- Camon 1980 - 1990
ODASS- Ailly sur somme 1990 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
Europe Informatique Systèmes - Informaticien (Informatique)- Marcq en baroeul 1996 - 2002
SIHPIC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Amiens 2002 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
6rhc- Lesquin 1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jerome DANGREVILLE
Vit à :
LONGUEAU, France
Né le :
21 sept. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2