Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Beauregard (Thionville)- Thionville 1978 - 1980
-
ECOLE GEORGES BIZET- Villers les nancy 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Georges Chepfer- Villers les nancy 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Fréderic Chopin- Nancy 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Arthur Varoquaux- Tomblaine 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Frédéric Chopin- Nancy 1991 - 1992
-
Iut Charlemagne (Nancy 2) - Tech De Co- Nancy 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
SOFRER - Commercial (Commercial)- Nancy
négo1997 - 1999
-
SOFRER - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lesquin 1999 - 2001
-
KONE ASCENCEUR - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Nancy 2002 - 2004
-
SCHINDLER RCS - Cadre technique (Technique)- Nancy 2004 - 2007
-
Acrotir - ,,,,,- Luneville 2009 - 2010
-
Optimhome - MANDATAIRE IMMOBILIER (Commercial)- Le cannet des maures 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome EVRARD
-
Vit à :
LUDRES, France
-
Né le :
23 juin 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Mandataire immobilier
Mes goûts et passions
