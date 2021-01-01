JÃ©rÃ´me MILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE COMMUNALE- Pont du casse 1976 - 1982
-
Collège Louis Ducos Du Hauron- Agen 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Bernard Palissy- Agen 1986 - 1989
-
Annexe Fac De Droit D'agen- Agen 1989 - 1993
-
Université Montesquieu : Bordeaux Iv- Bordeaux 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Deja Club (Fac De Droit)- Agen 1989 - 1992
-
Peña Prune Froide- Agen 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :JÃ©rÃ´me MILLET
-
Vit Ã :
FOULAYRONNES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef du service Vie sportive
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
