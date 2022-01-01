RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LongwyLe résultat du brevet à Longwy
Jerome NICOLAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle La Roseraie- Pont saint vincent 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Pont Saint Vincent)- Pont saint vincent 1980 - 1989
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Laxou 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Saint Joseph La Providence- Laxou 1994 - 1996
-
ST JOSEPH- Laxou 1996 - 1998
-
ISAIP- Dijon 1998 - 2000
-
Isaip Chef De Projet International En Informatique Et Réseau- Dijon 1998 - 2000
-
LIVERPOOL HOPE UNIVERSITY- Liverpool 1999 - 1999
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
ELECTRONIQUE CONTROLE MESURE - Développeur (Informatique)- Vandoeuvre les nancy 2000 - 2001
-
Mackay & Radovic Sa - Informaticien (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2001 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Ucpa Saint Cyprien- Saint cyprien 2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome NICOLAS
-
Vit à :
LONGWY, France
-
Né en :
1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Senior Consultant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Turquie
-
Jerome NICOLAS a ajouté Usvm à son parcours sportif