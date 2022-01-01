Jerome PRINGOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Les Tourrettes)- Les tourrettes 1982 - 1988
-
Collège Chabrillan- Montelimar 1988 - 1993
-
L'annexe Des Catalins- Montelimar 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Alain Borne- Montelimar 1995 - 1997
-
ECOLE DE GESTION COMMERCE DE VALENCE EGC- Valence 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Seat Montelimar - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)- Montelimar 1999 - 2001
-
Ets Jean Renault - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)- Montelimar 2001 - 2003
-
Automobiles Du Levant - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)- Montelimar 2004 - 2005
-
Renault - Conseiller commercial (Commercial)- NIMES 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome PRINGOT
-
Vit à :
AIGUES MORTES, France
-
Né le :
19 août 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous. Vous pouvez me contacter par mail : jerome.pringot@orange.fr A bientot
Profession :
Conseiller Commercial
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Bolivie - États-Unis - Maurice - Indonésie - - Pérou