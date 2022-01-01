Jerome PRINGOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Seat Montelimar  - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Montelimar 1999 - 2001

  • Ets Jean Renault  - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Montelimar 2001 - 2003

  • Automobiles Du Levant  - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Montelimar 2004 - 2005

  • Renault  - Conseiller commercial (Commercial)

     -  NIMES 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jerome PRINGOT

  • Vit à :

    AIGUES MORTES, France

  • Né le :

    19 août 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous. Vous pouvez me contacter par mail : jerome.pringot@orange.fr A bientot

  • Profession :

    Conseiller Commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

