Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARRIERE BLANCHE- Ecully 1982 - 1989
-
Collège Laurent Mourguet- Ecully 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1993 - 1996
-
Lycee Jean Perrin (Math Sup/spe)- Lyon 1996 - 1999
-
Ensam (Ecole Supérieure D'arts Et Métiers)- Cluny 1999 - 2001
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'arts Et Métiers (Ensam)- Paris 2001 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jerome ROZINOER
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT PIERRE DE VARENNES, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 mars 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produit
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
