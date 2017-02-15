Jerome ROZINOER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jerome ROZINOER

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT PIERRE DE VARENNES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 mars 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de produit

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :