Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LITTLEBROOK SCHOOL- Princeton 1978 - 1982
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE MARSINVAL- Vernouillet 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Emile Zola- Vernouillet 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Notre-dame- Verneuil sur seine 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Notre-dame Des Oiseaux- Verneuil sur seine 1988 - 1989
-
Externat Sainte- Marie (Annexe La Verpillère)- La verpilliere 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Villefontaine 1990 - 1992
-
EAI TECH- Sophia antipolis
FiliÃ¨re Aerospace Engineering1992 - 1994
-
Euro American Institute Of Technology (Eai Tech)- Sophia antipolis 1992 - 1994
-
FLORIDA TECH- Melbourne 1994 - 1996
-
Ecole Internationale Des Sciences Du Traitement De L'information- Cergy
Option: MathÃ©matiques de la DÃ©cision1996 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
LEGION ETRANGERE- Calvi
Aspirant-Lieutenant1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Europcar France (Europcar) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Chef de projet Ã la DSI1999 - 2002
-
DECISIONNEL - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Paris
Consultant Senior in Business Intelligence, directeur de mission et chef d'Ã©quipe2002 - 2009
-
Cegedim - Global Sales Consulting Director (Commercial)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Responsable Avant-Vente au niveau Corporate2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :JÃ©rÃ´me SAUQUET
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut!
Je suis actuellement sur Paris (12ème), N'hésitez pas à me contacter! A bientôt, Jérôme
Profession :
Consultant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
