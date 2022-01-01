Jerome TIXIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JEAN ROSTAND- Riom 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Pierre Mendès France- Riom 1984 - 1987
-
GILBERT ROMME- Riom 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Gilbert Romme- Riom 1987 - 1989
-
C.f.p.p- Gerzat 1989 - 1991
-
C.f.p.p- Gerzat 1992 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
7 Bgda- Avignon 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Moulin De Villeroze- Riom 1992 - 1995
-
HOTEL DE CRILLON - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Paris 1995 - 1998
-
Hotel Crillon- Paris 1995 - 1998
-
TAILLEVENT- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL GEORGE V- Paris 1999 - maintenant
-
Hôtel George V - Cadre (Autre)- Paris 1999 - 2008
-
HOTEL DE CRILLON- Paris 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jerome TIXIER
-
Vit Ã :
L'HAY LES ROSES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de cuisine
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰gypte - Espagne - France - - Royaume-Uni
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Autriche - Cambodge - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - Maurice - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Jerome TIXIER a reconnu Jerome TIXIER sur la photo 4éme t2
-
Jerome TIXIER a ajoutÃ© GILBERT ROMME Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jerome TIXIER a ajoutÃ© HOTEL DE CRILLON Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Jerome TIXIER a reconnu Jerome TIXIER sur la photo CM2