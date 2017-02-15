Jerome VEZIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Langevin Wallon- Rosny sous bois 1983 - maintenant
-
Collège Langevin Wallon- Rosny sous bois 1983 - 1991
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1992 - 1994
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Amiens Picardie (Esc)- Amiens 1994 - 1997
-
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY- MontrÃ©al 1996 - 1996
-
INALCO INSTITUT NATIONAL DE LANGUE ET CIVILISATION ORIENTALE- Paris
IndonÃ©sien-malais1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
CARTHAGO - Consultant (Autre)- Paris
Chef de projet CRM2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jerome VEZIE
-
Vit Ã :
VERSAILLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 fÃ©vr. 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet crm
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Madagascar - PÃ©rou
-
Jerome VEZIE a reconnu Jerome VEZIE sur la photo 3èm1
-
Jerome VEZIE a ajoutÃ© Collège Langevin Wallon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jerome VEZIE a ajoutÃ© Collège Langevin Wallon Ã son parcours scolaire