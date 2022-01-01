Jocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ParcoursJocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX) n'a pas encore renseigné son parcours
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX)
-
Vit à :
GONFARON, France
-
Née le :
31 mars 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Grande blonde
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX)
Je recherche Hubert cheminel
Jocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX) C est un ami perdu de vue