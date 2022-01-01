Jocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Jocelyne JOCELYNE LEDOUX (LEDOUX) n'a pas encore renseigné son parcours

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Grande blonde

  • Profession :

    Infirmière

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages