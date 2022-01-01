Joël BEN BRAHIM FAFIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CESAIRE LEVILLAIN- Le grand quevilly 1967 - 1972
-
ECOLE CHARLES NICOLLE- Rouen 1972 - 1975
-
Collège Alexis Carrel- Rouen 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 1980 - 1982
-
Lycée Aristide Briand- Evreux 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 1983 - 1984
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS DU CH DU ROUVRAY- Sotteville les rouen 1991 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joël BEN BRAHIM FAFIN
-
Vit à :
ROUEN, France
-
Né le :
11 mai 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier
Mes goûts et passions
