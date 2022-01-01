Joel BERGDOLL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louis Pergaud (Neufchef)- Neufchef 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Hurlevent- Hayange 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Fameck 1981 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel BERGDOLL
-
Vit Ã :
ARTIGUES PRES BORDEAUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Joel BERGDOLL a reconnu Joel BERGDOLL sur la photo 1ère G2 + 1ère G1
-
Joel BERGDOLL a ajoutÃ© Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Joel BERGDOLL a ajoutÃ© Collège Hurlevent Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Joel BERGDOLL a ajoutÃ© Ecole Louis Pergaud (Neufchef) Ã son parcours scolaire