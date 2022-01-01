Joel BERTHOLD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Berlin 1979 - 1986
-
Collège Voltaire- Berlin 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Voltaire- Berlin 1987 - 1991
-
LYCEE ETTORE BUGATTI- Illzach 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Bfa/bcs/3cie- Donaueschingen 1997 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Bcs/bfa- MÃ¼llheim 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel BERTHOLD
-
Vit Ã :
DONAUESCHINGEN, Allemagne
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Militaire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
