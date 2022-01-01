Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  MÃ©nil-Hermei

Joel BOHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Joel BOHARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    MENIL HERMEI, France

  • NÃ© le :

    12 fÃ©vr. 1946 (76 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :