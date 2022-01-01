RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Jaméricourt
Joel BRASSELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole 5 Bonniers Alphonse Daudet (Avelin) - Autre- Avelin 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Françoise Dolto - Autre- Pont a marcq 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Scientifique Technique Et Professionnel César Baggio- Lille 1989 - 1992
-
Deug A-lille I- Villeneuve d'ascq 1992 - 1994
-
Deug Ti- Villeneuve d'ascq 1994 - 1996
-
Lille 1 Licence D'ingienerie Electrique- Villeneuve d'ascq 1996 - 1997
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres (Antenne)- Douai 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
ASA- Avelin 1982 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
BELGACOM FRANCE - Technicien (Technique)- Roubaix 1999 - 2007
-
S.c.p - Cadre technique (Technique)- Villeneuve d'ascq
Coordinateur de travaux2007 - 2008
-
NOTRE LOGIS - Conducteur d'opérations (Technique)- Halluin 2008 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joel BRASSELET
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Joel BRASSELET a reconnu Joel BRASSELET sur la photo ce1
-
Joel BRASSELET a reconnu Joel BRASSELET sur la photo ?? Mme GODART je crois !!!
-
Joel BRASSELET a reconnu Joel BRASSELET sur la photo classe de CE1
-
Joel BRASSELET a reconnu Joel BRASSELET sur la photo classe de CE2
-
Joel BRASSELET a reconnu Joel BRASSELET sur la photo classe de CP
-
Joel BRASSELET a reconnu Joel BRASSELET sur la photo CM2